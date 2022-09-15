Minor, 3 others, arrested after police seize a loaded gun during traffic stop: OPP

Provincial police arrested four people, including a minor, during a routine traffic stop in Caledon, where officers allegedly seized a loaded handgun.

Police say an officer on patrol stopped the vehicle overnight Thursday on Larson Peak Road near Learmont Avenue.

"The preliminary investigation led officers to search the vehicle for cannabis," the OPP release stated.

Police placed the four occupants under arrest for the "unlawful possession of a firearm."

A 20-year-old from Caledon, two 18-year-olds from Mississauga and Brampton, and a 17-year-old from Brampton face multiple charges, including weapons and drug-related offences.