Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant

Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.

Provincial police said they got the call about a worker who was electrocuted at the business on Commerce Drive shortly before noon.

The Ministry of Labour was called to investigate and told CTV News a worker was injured while working on an electrical panel, and two others suffered smoke inhalation.

The three workers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The electric shock knocked power out at the plant.

The ministry said the investigation is ongoing.