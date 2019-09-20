Featured
Ministry of Labour investigating fatal incident at private residence
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 2:43PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident that happened at a private residence in Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.
Emergency services and provincial police responded to an emergency call sometime after 4 p.m. on Jasper Drive.
The Ministry of Labour tells CTV News two men were trimming a hedge when their elevated work platform made contact with a power line.
A 78-year-old Kirkfield man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a 64-year-old Fenelon Falls man sustained critical injuries.
The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate.