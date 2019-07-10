

CTV Barrie





A construction worker who was injured after a fall at Wyevale Elementary School was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

Police say the 25-year-old Trenton man was doing building maintenance on the Tiny Township building on Tuesday afternoon when the accident happened.

Paramedics attended the scene and rushed him to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was later transferred to Toronto by air Ornge.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.