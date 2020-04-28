Ministry of Labour investigating after worker falls from roof at construction site
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:08PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident at a construction site in Oro-Medonte on Tues., April 28, 2020. (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident in Oro-Medonte.
A worker fell from a roof at a construction site on Highland Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded and transported the 35-year-old injured worker to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An inspector with the Ministry of Labour attended the scene to examine what may have caused the worker to fall.
The investigation is ongoing.