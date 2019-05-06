

Ontario middle-class families will soon get a boost in their Canada Child Tax Benefit (CCB) starting this summer.

The federal minister of families, children and social development stopped at the Centra Food Market on Bayfield Street in Barrie on Monday to announce the CCB increase for eligible families.

“A family of two children earning about $55,000 per year will get an additional $30 per month in their pockets starting in July 2019, that’s in addition to the $550 a month they already receive because of the CCB,” explained Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

According to the minister, nearly 40,000 children in Barrie currently benefit from the program that launched in 2016.