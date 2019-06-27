

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is "disappointed" that a series of provincial appointees were found to have personal ties to his ex-chief of staff, a cabinet minister said Thursday.

Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson, recently demoted in a cabinet shuffle from the education portfolio, said government needs to "be better."

"I'm disappointed, as is the premier, in what has happened, but I can tell you we are united as a team to ensure that going forward everyone hired by government or appointed ... they'll be appointed or hired based on their merits and of course performance reviews are paramount as well," she said.

Thompson fielded questions about the controversy after an unrelated announcement Thursday.

Ford ordered a review Tuesday of all pending government appointments, days after his chief of staff Dean French resigned following news that appointees to two foreign posts were personally connected to him, and just hours after a third connection was revealed.

Both the NDP and the Liberals say that a review should include all appointments made since the Progressive Conservative government came to power last year, not just pending ones, and it should not be handled by the same people who signed off on them in the first place.

The NDP wants the government to task the legislative committee on government agencies with the review.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser has asked the integrity commissioner to look into it.

"These reports establish a very clear pattern of nepotism in the premier's office," Fraser wrote Thursday in a letter to J. David Wake. "These revelations are deeply concerning and are clearly part of a deliberate pattern."

Taylor Shields and Tyler Albrecht were being given lucrative agents-general posts in London and New York City respectively before their appointments were revoked after ties to French emerged. Shields was reported to be related to French while Albrecht played lacrosse with French's son.

Katherine Pal resigned Tuesday from the Public Accountants Council after the NDP noted that she is a niece of French's wife.

A spokeswoman for Ford has said that in addition to a review of pending appointments, if any past appointments are found to have been made for the wrong reason, they will be revoked.