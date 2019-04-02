

The Canadian Press





Ontario's financial watchdog says a tax credit introduced earlier this year is not an equal substitute for an increase in minimum wage.

The government brought in the tax credit after scrapping plans to raise the hourly minimum wage rate from 14 to 15 dollars this year.

Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman says the tax credit will give about a million low-income workers 409-dollars in 2019.

If the government had allowed the minimum wage to rise, however, Weltman says 1.3 million workers would have taken home an extra 810-dollars.