Mini community library targeted by vandals for 3rd time

Investigators are looking for the suspects responsible for damaging a community library in Newmarket.

Lori Robbins, the Little Free Library's steward, said she is frustrated because this is the third time vandals have targeted the library on Queen Street.

Robbins said she has installed cameras and locks. "What more can I do?"

She's disappointed in the "intentional" act that happened on March 31.

Police say two suspects walked to the residence's front lawn near Main Street, picked up a rock, and threw it through the glass window of the cabinet, breaking the glass.

Vandals threw a rock through a stand-alone mini library on Queen Street in Newmarket, Ont., on March 31, 2023, breaking the glass front. (Supplied)

The suspects then ran east on Queen Street.

Robbins said they have had to rebuild a bench and the post the stand-alone mini library is perched on in previous incidents.

She said the hooliganism has her considering removing the little library, which has been a labour of love and used by the neighbourhood, for good.

And Robbins isn't the only person upset.

"It's one thing if it's a wall that you're spray painting or a public thing, but when it's something that someone has bothered to give to the community, and it belongs specifically to them, it's more personal and makes me wonder," said resident Gordon Semple.

Police released video from security footage of the incident in hopes someone recognizes the suspects.

They urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.