Minden residents voice hospital concerns to leadership for first time
Residents from Minden Hills had their first chance to raise their frustrations with the leadership behind the organization that closed the town's emergency department in May.
On Thursday, the first of four community town halls was held by Haliburton Highlands Health Services (HHHS). Residents heard from Veronica Nelson, the acting president and CEO, on the reasoning behind the decision to consolidate the emergency department in Minden Hills with the one in Haliburton, about 25 minutes away.
"Many hospitals have closed for days or nights or have limited hours," said Nelson. "Haliburton County, we don't want to do that. So the way we've been able to keep our emergency department open is by consolidating our staff and our physicians to one site."
Nelson is new to the leadership position, with only about two weeks in the role. However, she took many questions from frustrated residents without an emergency department nearby.
Nelson said HHHS chose to keep Haliburton's emergency department open due to its already existing inpatient services.
"Many patients that come into the hospital require care after 24 hours, and they become admitted, and so they would go down a hall and become an admitted inpatient in the medical unit, looked after by a different physician and an inpatient nursing unit."
HHHS announced it would be consolidating the two emergency departments earlier this spring. Immediately many community members were outraged and began to lobby the provincial government to intervene.
On Thursday, Nelson was asked why a supervisor from the province hadn't been appointed to review the decision and whether it was correct. However, she cited how HHHS has operated efficiently, abiding by all guidelines from the province, meaning there is no interest in a public supervisor.
However, the leader of the group 'Save the Minden ER' says he asked Premier Doug Ford about appointing a supervisor at FordFest, an annual gathering Ford holds for people from across the province.
"Doug Ford at FordFest made me a promise that he would call me this week and look into appointing a supervisor to see what's happening with HHHS," said Patrick Porzuczek."
While speaking to a packed room, Nelson said that a key focus of her new mandate is to address a mounting deficit. She cited new scheduling practices, reducing agency staff by September and advocating for more funds from the province as some ways that she plans to get the books on track.
However, at a separate funding announcement in Barrie Thursday, health minister Sylvia Jones said that the province looked into whether funding concerns led to consolidating the emergency departments.
"I want to be very clear; the closure was not about money," Jones said Thursday. "We worked very closely with the HHHS to make sure that they had the resources that they needed, very specifically asked the question about if you had additional financial support from the province, would that impact or change your decision, and the answer was very clearly no."
Nelson said that officials expect volumes at Haliburton's emergency department to increase throughout the summer. She pointed to data that suggests patients have waited an average of 2-3 hours since the emergency departments were consolidated in Haliburton.
However, one resident spoke up, sharing that she was sent to Bracebridge after an hours-long wait.
"My appendix was on the verge of rupturing. It was leaking, and my daughter had to drive me because there was no ambulance. So 16 hours in Haliburton emergency to say you better go to Bracebridge."
On Friday, an urgent care clinic will open in the same space that the emergency department once was. However, the mayor says he remains committed to returning the space as it used to be.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Vancouver and cities in Ontario top list of most expensive places to rent: Kijiji report
According to Kijiji’s rental market report, Vancouver has maintained its position as the priciest city for renting, while eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities to rent are in Ontario.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
South Korea sending 151 firefighters to help Canada’s battle against rampant wildfires
South Korea is sending a 151 firefighters to Canada, joining over 1,400 foreign firefighters to fight against hundreds of wildfires that have swept through the country.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Atlantic
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, a second federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Nova Scotia threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project
Nova Scotia's premier is threatening to take the federal government to court over funding to protect a vital land corridor linking his province and New Brunswick.
Montreal
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Montreal mayor answers to housing crisis concerns as Moving Day looms
The clock is ticking towards July 1 Moving Day in Quebec and housing advocates predict this could be the worst one in years with many still without long-term places to live. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante joined CTV News at Six anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen on Thursday night to respond to concerns surrounding the city’s housing crisis.
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
Ottawa
-
Shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the rules for fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day.
-
Here's when the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21 to the 23.
Toronto
-
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Kitchener artist recreates local landmarks with his digital paintbrush
A Kitchener artist is recreating local landmarks with a project that aims to highlight old favourites in a new way around Kitchener-Waterloo
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | VIA boss aiming to return popular commuter train to southwestern Ontario this fall
VIA Rail trains 82 and 83 are on track for a return to the Toronto-Brantford-London corridor. On Thursday, a meeting between Canada’s transport minister, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, and southwestern Ontario mayors yielded immediate results for commuters — and a commitment to improve passenger rail across the region.
-
Searches planned for two women missing since 1988
Lois Hanna and Lisa Maas never met, but they are linked together forever. The two midwestern Ontario natives both went missing in July of 1988 under suspicious circumstances.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Timmins resident concerned about speeding, risky driving on Sixth Avenue
John Belair is worried someone is going to get hurt on Sixth Avenue in Timmins.
Windsor
-
'Stay the hell out of the media': Striking Windsor Salt workers rally outside Windsor City Hall
Union members, politicians and the community came out Thursday for a rally outside Windsor City Hall in support of Windsor Salt Workers who have been on strike for more than four months.
-
Riverside Tavern closes its doors
George Karatzias started his interview with CTV News by saying, 'It's a sad day. I'd like to thank everybody in Riverside.'
-
HDGH plan for a mental health ER raises eyebrows in Windsor healthcare community
Multiple sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, say they were surprised Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare included a dedicated emergency room in their plans to the province.
Calgary
-
Severe storm rolls through Calgary, flooding streets and taking out trees
Some Calgarians were drenched in the rain as a sudden, severe thunderstorm hit the city around suppertime on Thursday.
-
Marda Loop businesses call on city for support amid ongoing construction and accessibility concerns
Calgarians driving into the southwest community of Marda Loop will be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays for the next several months, much to the frustration of nearby local businesses.
-
Alberta optimistic about this year's budget forecast despite drop in oil prices
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties are on the case of what appears to be a hate crime in St. Albert, after anti-LGBTQ2S+ literature was discovered in two schoolyards in the city just north of Edmonton.
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.