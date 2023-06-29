Minden residents voice hospital concerns to leadership for first time

Residents from Minden Hills had their first chance to raise their frustrations with the leadership behind the organization that closed the town's emergency department in May.

On Thursday, the first of four community town halls was held by Haliburton Highlands Health Services (HHHS). Residents heard from Veronica Nelson, the acting president and CEO, on the reasoning behind the decision to consolidate the emergency department in Minden Hills with the one in Haliburton, about 25 minutes away.

"Many hospitals have closed for days or nights or have limited hours," said Nelson. "Haliburton County, we don't want to do that. So the way we've been able to keep our emergency department open is by consolidating our staff and our physicians to one site."

Nelson is new to the leadership position, with only about two weeks in the role. However, she took many questions from frustrated residents without an emergency department nearby.

Nelson said HHHS chose to keep Haliburton's emergency department open due to its already existing inpatient services.

"Many patients that come into the hospital require care after 24 hours, and they become admitted, and so they would go down a hall and become an admitted inpatient in the medical unit, looked after by a different physician and an inpatient nursing unit."

HHHS announced it would be consolidating the two emergency departments earlier this spring. Immediately many community members were outraged and began to lobby the provincial government to intervene.

On Thursday, Nelson was asked why a supervisor from the province hadn't been appointed to review the decision and whether it was correct. However, she cited how HHHS has operated efficiently, abiding by all guidelines from the province, meaning there is no interest in a public supervisor.

However, the leader of the group 'Save the Minden ER' says he asked Premier Doug Ford about appointing a supervisor at FordFest, an annual gathering Ford holds for people from across the province.

"Doug Ford at FordFest made me a promise that he would call me this week and look into appointing a supervisor to see what's happening with HHHS," said Patrick Porzuczek."

While speaking to a packed room, Nelson said that a key focus of her new mandate is to address a mounting deficit. She cited new scheduling practices, reducing agency staff by September and advocating for more funds from the province as some ways that she plans to get the books on track.

However, at a separate funding announcement in Barrie Thursday, health minister Sylvia Jones said that the province looked into whether funding concerns led to consolidating the emergency departments.

"I want to be very clear; the closure was not about money," Jones said Thursday. "We worked very closely with the HHHS to make sure that they had the resources that they needed, very specifically asked the question about if you had additional financial support from the province, would that impact or change your decision, and the answer was very clearly no."

Nelson said that officials expect volumes at Haliburton's emergency department to increase throughout the summer. She pointed to data that suggests patients have waited an average of 2-3 hours since the emergency departments were consolidated in Haliburton.

However, one resident spoke up, sharing that she was sent to Bracebridge after an hours-long wait.

"My appendix was on the verge of rupturing. It was leaking, and my daughter had to drive me because there was no ambulance. So 16 hours in Haliburton emergency to say you better go to Bracebridge."

On Friday, an urgent care clinic will open in the same space that the emergency department once was. However, the mayor says he remains committed to returning the space as it used to be.