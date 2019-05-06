

CTV Barrie





Town officials say water levels have decreased 2 to 4 centimetres on Lake Muskoka and the Moon River over the last 24 hours and about 1 to 2 centimetres on Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

Residents are advised to keep sandbags in place until the threat of flooding has completely ended.

The military has left the area as the situation in Bracebridge starts to level off.

While the town remains under a state of emergency, officials say flooding conditions are improving as water moves its way out of the watershed.

The North Branch Muskoka River is returning to spring conditions while the South Branch is still high, but improving.

The town is asking for donations to help those impacted by the flood.

The town lifted its state of emergency on Monday.

Officials say the threat to personal safety from the flooding has stabilized.

Water levels are expected to remain high for some time, and residents in flooded areas are advised to continue to monitor the situation closely.