BARRIE, ONT. -- How’s this for starting the long weekend with a bang.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a single ticket purchased in Thornhill is the winner of Friday’s $70-million jackpot.

The draw also made a millionaire of at least one person in Simcoe County. OLG says a ticket worth $1-million was bought in the region. Another million-dollar ticket was purchased on the OLG website.

The next LottoMax draw is estimated at $26-million.