A fire that caused more than a million dollars in damage to a home in The Blue Mountains has been deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews rushed to the home on Sunset Boulevard on Friday afternoon. The flames ended up destroying the house.

On Wednesday, the OPP said that their criminal investigation branch is treating the fire as suspicious. The home remained under police protection for several days.

Officers still haven’t said what sparked the fire, only saying that they want the public’s help in gathering information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.