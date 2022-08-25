Mill Street fire guts homes and businesses

Jake Brakel picked through the rubble at 22 Mill Street after a fire destroyed his apartment Thurs., Aug. 25, 2022 (SUBMITTED BY JAMES BRAKEL) Jake Brakel picked through the rubble at 22 Mill Street after a fire destroyed his apartment Thurs., Aug. 25, 2022 (SUBMITTED BY JAMES BRAKEL)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver