Military weapons training in Barrie and Owen Sound
Barrie and Owen Sound residents – who live near the armouries – may hear gunfire during the next few days.
Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting training for its Primary Reserve Force between February 22 and 26.
An increase of uniformed military personnel with weapons and noises associated with small-arms fire will be noticeable at the Barrie Armoury on February 24 and 25.
Only blank ammunition will be used in Barrie.
The military thanks the local communities for their cooperation and support of training that directly enables the execution of operations around the world.
