Military training to happen in Oro-Medonte

Residents in Oro-Medonte and surrounding areas may notice military vehicles, equipment and uniformed personnel over five days as the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command training gets underway.

The military training will start on Saturday and is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

"Military exercises in urban and rural environments that are unknown to our personnel leads to greater expertise that enables us to serve the national interest whenever we operate," an official with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) stated.

The CAF extended thanks to the property owners and community for its support.

The training, taught by experienced military members, aims to develop skills such as self-confidence, self-discipline, teamwork, time management, respect, and fitness.