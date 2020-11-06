BARRIE, ONT. -- A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Hercules aircraft will fly low over Bradford on Sunday morning to honour a fallen soldier.

The RCAF is holding a memorial unveiling at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. for Sapper Brian Collier, a Bradford native killed by an improvised explosive device on July 20, 2010, while in Afghanistan.

The military plane will fly "at minimum altitudes above the highest obstacle" along its path, the RCAF said in a release Friday.

The RCAF said these types of flypasts are weather dependent and carefully planned for public safety.