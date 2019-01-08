

CTV Barrie





Milder temperatures arrived on Tuesday morning after an icy night throughout most of the region.

The plows rolled out on Monday night as roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots became dangerously slippery as the freezing rain fell.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday afternoon temperatures will hit a high of 5-degrees with drizzle switching to light flurries. Temperatures will drop to just above the freezing mark by midnight.

The winds will be much lighter for most of the day compared to the biting gusts we had yesterday, but they will pick up to 50km/hr by this evening.

The weather agency says we're in for a deep freeze as temperatures are expected to hit minus 11 by Thursday and remain chilly for several days.