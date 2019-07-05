

CTV Barrie





The midway returns to Wasaga Beach to kick off the summer.

Town council approved hosting the midway for two weeks.

As with past years, the midway will be located at Playland Park Square at 40 Mosley Street.

It features exciting rides, concession stands, and lots of games.

Albion Amusements Ltd. operates the midway which has been a staple in Wasaga Beach each summer since 1988.

The fun starts today and runs through to July 14.