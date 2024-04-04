Midland woman wins top prize with $3 lottery scratch ticket
A woman from Simcoe County is celebrating winning big with a lottery scratch ticket she purchased for $3 at King's Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.
Geraldine Gregson said she plays various lottery games every few weeks and said this was her first major win.
But she didn't believe it at first.
"I went home to scratch my ticket, and I saw I had all the numbers on the bottom and thought, that can't be right," the retired Midland woman said.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Gregson checked her ticket on the OLG app and said she thought she had won $50.
"But my daughter said, 'No, mom, you won $75,000," she recalled.
Gregson had scratched the Instant Golden Dragon Deluxe ticket to win the top prize.
She said she isn't sure how to spend her winnings yet.
"This was very unexpected and caught me by surprise," she shared while picking up her money at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia
A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.
Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
Disney to start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Iger says
Walt Disney's streaming service will start cracking down on password-sharing from June, CEO Bob Iger said on Thursday, as the entertainment conglomerate looks to boost subscriber growth and make the business profitable.
Spread of bird flu spread raises concern for humans, animal health body says
The spread of bird flu to an increasing number of species and its widening geographic reach have raised the risks of humans being infected by the virus, the head of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.
Home prices could hit peak levels by next year, set new highs in 2026: CMHC report
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
No criminal probes into foreign meddling during last two general elections: RCMP boss
The head of the RCMP says the police force did not open any foreign interference-related criminal investigations during the last two general elections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
-
Illegal gambling spots raided in Kitchener and Guelph
Police have raided two businesses allegedly involved in illegal gambling in Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
London
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
-
Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter
You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future. If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.
-
Dream Lottery officially launches spring draw to support local hospitals
Representatives from Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and St. Joseph’s Health Care were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside a house built by Bridlewood Homes in the north end of London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham man, 55, arrested for child sexual abuse material: CKPS
A 55-year-old Chatham man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.
-
Drop in home sales in Windsor-Essex: WECAR
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports there were fewer homes sold in the region in March.
-
New Offender Management Unit aims to monitor dangerous offenders
Windsor and LaSalle Police Service are teaming up with a new unit to keep track of dangerous offenders.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Latest big winners in four northern Ont. hospital lotteries
Meet the March winners of the monthly 50/50 hospital lotteries in Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay, who together won more than $700,000.
-
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
-
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Ottawa
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
-
Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Blue Jays show off final phase of Rogers Centre renovations ahead of home opener
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled the final phase of multi-year renovations at Rogers Centre ahead of next week’s home opener.
Montreal
-
More than 220,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night
Snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday. As it moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
Winnipeg running low on mosquito fogging chemical, will have to look for alternatives
The City of Winnipeg will be out of the chemical it uses for mosquito fogging in two to four years unless a change is made, according to a recent report.
-
City slams brakes on Osborne Village pedestrian scramble
A proposed pedestrian scramble at a busy Osborne Village intersection has been rejected.
Calgary
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning as heavy, wet snow blankets the city
A snowfall warning issued for the foothills Wednesday was expanded to include the City of Calgary and areas north.
-
Mistrial delays hearing in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior
A court hearing into a dog attack that claimed the life of a Calgary senior in 2022 has been delayed due to a mistrial in the case.
-
Gunshots in Evergreen leave vehicle with bullet hole, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
$166,000 in unrecovered costs for City of Grande Prairie from helping evacuees
About $166,000 toward helping emergency evacuees may not be recovered by the City of Grande Prairie.
Regina
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'Jim changed the course of my life': Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds reflects on Jim Hopson's impact
After the news former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson passed away earlier this week – current President and CEO Craig Reynolds is reflecting on the impact Hopson left on not only him – but the entire CFL family.
-
'Pretty rare stuff': Regina's Secondhand Wonderland a place to find hidden gems
A Regina second hand shop that specializes in buying, selling and trading has a growing following built on nostalgia.
Saskatoon
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
Prince Albert teens charged after person attacked with metal ball on rope
Prince Albert police say two teenagers have been charged after a person was attacked with a metal ball on a rope and robbed of his belongings early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
Vancouver Island
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.