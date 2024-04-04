Midland woman wins top prize with $3 lottery scratch ticket

A woman from Simcoe County is celebrating winning big with a lottery scratch ticket she purchased for $3 at King's Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.

Geraldine Gregson said she plays various lottery games every few weeks and said this was her first major win.

But she didn't believe it at first.

"I went home to scratch my ticket, and I saw I had all the numbers on the bottom and thought, that can't be right," the retired Midland woman said.

Gregson checked her ticket on the OLG app and said she thought she had won $50.

"But my daughter said, 'No, mom, you won $75,000," she recalled.

Gregson had scratched the Instant Golden Dragon Deluxe ticket to win the top prize.

She said she isn't sure how to spend her winnings yet.

"This was very unexpected and caught me by surprise," she shared while picking up her money at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.