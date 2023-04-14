Midland woman's tiny pup saves her from massive falling tree branch

A Midland resident credits her little dog with saving her life after a massive tree branch fell inches from her in Little Lake Park.

Barb Knechtel said she was walking her one-year-old dog, Sullivan, in the park on Thursday morning when she heard a loud cracking.

The 75-year-old woman said she didn't think much of it, but luckily, her 11-pound Shih Tzu reacted instinctively and bolted, pulling Knechtel with him.

Knechtel said she felt a force behind her and turned around to find several people in the park running toward her to make sure she was okay.

She was unharmed, but the incident left her shaken.

"I really didn't want to go out that way," Knechtel said.

Witnesses reported seeing the large tree limb fall about 12 inches from Knechtel and crash into a stone fence.

A massive tree limb fell along a path in Little Lake Park in Midland, Ont. (Supplied)

The Town later identified the fallen tree limb as a Red Oak, estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old.

According to the Town of Midland, while the tree had no visible disease, water had seeped in and caused it to rot from the inside.

"We're grateful that nobody was hurt when the tree limb fell," said Dylan Flannery, Midland's director of operations.

The Town had to bring in a large crane to safely remove the fallen limb.

"Oh my, I could have died," Knechtel said, grateful to her dog.

"Thank goodness his reaction and instinct is better than mine," she said.

Knechtel had only gotten Sullivan two weeks earlier as part of a guardian program, where breeders place their dogs in permanent homes to receive more one-on-one attention.

She has since dubbed her new pup "Sir Sullivan" for his heroic actions.