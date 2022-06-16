Midland woman faces 10 charges in drug trafficking investigation: OPP

A Midland woman faces drug trafficking charges following a police investigation in Tay Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a search of a Playfair Avenue residence on Wednesday.

Along with drug trafficking, police charged the 37-year-old woman with three counts of breach of recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police held the accused in custody for a bail hearing.