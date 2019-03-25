Featured
Midland woman crashes into fire hydrant, charged with impaired driving
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:31PM EDT
A Midland woman is facing impaired-related charges after police say she struck several traffic signs before crashing into a fire hydrant.
Officers say the 38-year-old woman was driving on Harbourview Drive on Friday evening.
Her vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded. The woman’s license is also suspended for 90 days.