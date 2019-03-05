

CTV Barrie





After putting her vehicle into a ditch and getting it stuck in the snow, police arrested a Midland woman and charged her with impaired driving.

Grey County OPP says they received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who reported a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 26 in Meaford just after 7:30 Monday night.

Police say the driver failed the roadside test and was taken to the OPP detachment for more breath tests, which they say she also failed.

The 34-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.