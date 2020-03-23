BARRIE -- A Midland Walmart associate believed to have contracted COVID-19 last week has tested negative for the virus, company officials confirmed on Monday.

Walmart Canada closed the supercentre on Highway 12 last week for deep cleaning as a precautionary measure before the test results were available.

Adam Grachnik, Director of Corporate Affairs at Walmart tells CTV News the store will be reducing its hours to dedicate "the opening hours of stores across the country exclusively to our seniors, the disabled, and those with vulnerable health conditions."