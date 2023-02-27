Midland truck driver makes plans with $100,000 lottery win

A truck driver from Midland was in "disbelief" after learning he won $100,000 in the January 13 Lotto Max draw by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order.

Ronald Gravel said he stopped at a gas station after work and checked his ticket, where he discovered he had won.

"I didn't expect to win," he said, adding it was a "gratifying" realization.

He said he called his siblings to tell them about his luck.

"They're so happy for me. They believed it right away," he said.

Gravel plans to use the money to prepare for retirement and replace his old car.

The Midland man spent the extra $1 for Encore when he bought the lottery ticket at Bay Truck Stop on Highway 11 in North Bay.