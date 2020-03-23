BARRIE -- It should have been the first day of screening at the COVID-19 assessment centre in Midland, but instead, nurses and staff were still in training after a change in plans.

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) President and CEO Gail Hunt says they're now moving to an appointment-based system.

"This route just allows sort of a separation system from our most critical patients who have presented to [emergency] from interacting with patients who need to get tested for COVID," says Hunt.

This system is the first of its kind in the region. Starting on Tuesday, patients who are experiencing symptoms of the virus can go online or call to make an appointment, eliminating long lines and allowing for social distancing.

Through the online tool, they will be able to self-assess their symptoms to determine if an in-person assessment is needed.

"Making people come out unnecessarily and be in large crowds or be around those who may be positive for COVID is an unnecessary risk," explains Hunt.

The centre is located at 845 King Street. The assessments should take about 15 minutes to complete with staff capable of assessing up to 80 patients in a 12-hour day.

GBGH will continue to assess critical patients.

"There are some patients that will exhibit some signs and symptoms that will require them to have more urgent or emergency care," says the hospital's vice president, Lucille Perreault. Adding, "We would encourage those patients to come to GBGH."

The centre will be fully operational on Wednesday, making it the region's fifth following Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, and, most recently, Alliston.

Stephenson Memorial Hospital's assessment centre opened today.

"We felt it was important to participate in what other hospitals are doing, and that is to provide assessment centres in their respective communities," says Stephenson Memorial Hosptial (SMH) CEO Jody Levac.

Levac says the centre will be restricted to those meeting government screening criteria with assessments completed by an SMH physician who determines if a test is needed.

"We're hoping the assessment centre will continue to divert some of the traffic that our emergency department is seeing and give people and ability to assess their symptoms," Levac says.

The centre will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 pm until 8 pm.