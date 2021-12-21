Midland teen pulls weapon on employee after being asked to wear a mask: OPP

A business in Simcoe Muskoka, Ont., posts COVID-19 signs in the front entry way. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) A business in Simcoe Muskoka, Ont., posts COVID-19 signs in the front entry way. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories