Midland teen pulls weapon on employee after being asked to wear a mask: OPP

Police say a teen is facing several charges after pointing what appeared to be a gun at a store employee in Midland after being asked to wear a mask.

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment say they were called to a store on Midland Avenue regarding the confrontation at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say an employee reminded the accused to wear a mask while in the store, causing the teen to become upset.

The teen then uttered threats and pointed the weapon at the employee before leaving, according to police.

Police say they identified the suspect and made an arrest about five hours later. They say officers seized the weapon as evidence.

The teen is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Police say the accused was held in custody for a video bail hearing on Tuesday.