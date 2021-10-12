Midland senior charged with historical sexual assault of a minor

Barrie, Ont. -

A Midland senior faces several charges in connection with a historical sexual assault of a minor.

Police launched the investigation in July after reports of an assault that happened between 1994 and 1996 in Lake of Bays.

Officers charged 71-year-old Ronald Comber with three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, three counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

OPP says the victim and Comber knew each other, but did not provide any further details.

Police believe there could be more victims and urge anyone who may have been victimized or has information to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to contact Muskoka Victim Services at 1-844-762-9945 for immediate emotional and practical assistance.