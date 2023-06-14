Midland's new surveillance program aims to cut down on crime

High above Midland Harbour, a new program diligently watches the area, helping to cut down on crime.

The Town of Midland received $50,000 from the County's Security Camera Registry And Mapping (SCRAM) program to install five cameras around the marina and 20 cameras in the downtown core.

"So that was administered through our business administration program, through the BIA, and that working with the police targeting the best spots to install cameras that were public-facing," noted Mayor Bill Gordon.

This partnership between the police and the town will equip the community and the OPP with the necessary tools in the event of a criminal act, the mayor said.

The security program kicks off as thousands are expected to visit the area during summer.

Dozens of business owners in the downtown area are participating in the program.

"SCRAM is great for us to have as business owners, as well as the community downtown," said Pebble Tree owner Joannie Petroff.

Over the next few months, the town plans to monitor the cameras' effectiveness to decide whether to expand the program by adding more cameras in the upcoming year.