The sale of Midland’s Power Utility Corporation to Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Ltd. is now official.

The Ontario Energy Board approved the transfer on Thursday.

NT Power President Paul Ferguson says “this amalgamation will make us a more competitive utility, allow us to combine our resources to respond to customer needs, and create cost savings through the realization of efficiencies over time.”

Newmarket-Tay Power says no jobs were lost in the deal and customers won’t see any changes when it comes to service.

“Tay and Midland border each other, presenting a number of strong synergy opportunities between NT power and MPUC. The two utilities are already working together for after-hours service,” reads a statement on the deal.

The closing date for the agreement will be set within the next 35 days, and the amalgamation will take place immediately afterward.