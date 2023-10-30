Midland police take bank threats seriously

Threats made at a Midland bank were dealt with quickly.

Police were called early Monday morning to a downtown financial institution in relation to several threats.

South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police scoured the downtown in the King Street and Bourgeois Lane area for a man known to police.

By 9:17 a.m., they had arrested a 36-year-old man of no fixed address and charged him with uttering threats, damaging property and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was then charged with failing to leave the property when directed to under the Trespassing Act.