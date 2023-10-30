BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland police take bank threats seriously

    Handcuffs are shown in this file image. Handcuffs are shown in this file image.

    Threats made at a Midland bank were dealt with quickly.
    Police were called early Monday morning to a downtown financial institution in relation to several threats.
    South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police scoured the downtown in the King Street and Bourgeois Lane area for a man known to police.
    By 9:17 a.m., they had arrested a 36-year-old man of no fixed address and charged him with uttering threats, damaging property and failing to comply with a probation order.
    He was then charged with failing to leave the property when directed to under the Trespassing Act.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    • Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight

      Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis

      Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.

    • Keep safety in mind this Halloween night

      As neighbourhood kids don their costumes and go door to door filling their candy bags this Halloween, Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep safety in mind.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News