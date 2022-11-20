Midland Police see spike in impaired drivers

Police in Midland say officers pulled-over five impaired drivers within 72 hours.

According to the O.P.P., five drivers were found operating a vehicle while under the influence between Tuesday and Friday despite its Festive R.I.D.E. kickoff last week.

One of the instances was on Friday when police say a vehicle went into a ditch on Don Street in Penetanguishene just before 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police criminally charged a 37-year-old local woman with impaired operation, blood alcohol concertation 80 plus, and driving while under suspension. The woman has since been released from custody and faces a 90-day driver's license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Police also responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday from a resident who reported a possible impaired driver in the area of Honey Harbour Road and Kings highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

The police report says officers found the driver on Lone Pine Road and began their investigation which officers found cocaine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.

The 43-year-old driver from Barrie was charged with several offences, including; possession, trafficking substances, and driving while under suspension.

The passenger was also charged with possession of cocaine.

Police say both men were released from custody after being treated by Simcoe county Paramedic Services for drug-related complications.

They are scheduled to appear in court on January 6.

O.P.P. is urging the public to call police if a possible impaired driver is seen on roadways, waterways or trails.