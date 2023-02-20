Midland police busy laying impaired charges

A car smashing into a Balm Beach business on Sunday afternoon convinced a passerby to call police.

Police say the witness said the man showed signs of impairment when he briefly exited the car, climbed back in, and drove away.

Police searched for the vehicle and located it on Balm Beach Road near Baseline Road, driving in an erratic manner.

Police charged a 26-year-old Midland man with various impaired offences, including operating a vehicle with open liquor.

A second incident occurred on Hugel Avenue in Midland on Monday shortly after 1 a.m.

Police observed a car swerving across lanes, pulled over the driver at Simcoe Road 93 and noticed signs of impairment.

A 26-year-old man from Oshawa faces a series of impaired driving charges.

The accused were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 2.