After paying a ransom to hackers, operations were thought to be restored to the town of Midland after a sophisticated cyber-attack froze the town’s financial processing systems.

Mayor Gordon McKay says the town originally paid the hackers six bitcoins, but they soon realized not all the information was decrypted. The town paid an additional two bitcoins. The eight bitcoins have a total market value of roughly $32,000.

The town purchased an insurance policy for about $7,500 just three months before the cyber-attack, after a similar attack in Wasaga Beach over the summer.

The municipality also incurred additional costs for consultants, staffing and restoration of the database.

The overall cost has not been disclosed.