Midland OSPCA paying tribute to family pets

The local chapter of the OSPCA has unveiled a tribute to many family pets in Midland.

Earlier this month, the OSPCA Midland & District Animal Centre reopened its memorial garden for family pets. While the site has been in existence for several years, maintenance was recently taken over by the OSPCA.

"The bond between pets and their people is so incredible and so strong and creates everlasting memories, and you should have a nice place to come and sit and contemplate and think about those memories. So these gardens were created for that reason," says Robin Elliott, the community development coordinator.

The site was reopened on World Pet Memorial Day earlier this month. Approximately 50 pets have been buried at the site, including dogs, cats and horses, each with a memorial stone.

It was initially started by a third-party operator that has since ceased operations. While the OSPCA is not accepting any new burials currently, the site is open to the public and is a true community effort.

"This particular garden could not have been done without the help of the Midland Garden Centre," says Elliott. "They planned the gardens; they provided us with all of the plants, which was incredibly generous."

The OSPCA and Humane Society has partnered with the Robbie Dean Counselling Centre for a program providing free virtual support for those going through pet loss.

