Midland organization receives more than $300K from province to support women

Huronia Transition Homes (HTH) in Midland will receive $325,000 over three years from Ontario's Investing in Women's Futures program.

The non-profit organization provides shelter, counselling and support to women and children who have experienced abuse.

Through its Operation Grow in Midland program, women will have access to various programming and support now and in the future.

"What we're going to do with that is expand on some of the programming we have at Operation Grow by bringing in a full-time staff person who will design and support a self-employment program and also support women who have come through our programs but are looking for something more and transition into mainstream employment in the community," said Haily MacDonald, HTH executive director.

Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, Charmaine Williams, said investing in the program would give women access to a safe space while feeling empowered.

"I've always said that when women succeed, Ontario succeeds. Women make up more than half of our working industry, the people working in Ontario. There are opportunities for women to take on many of these jobs in sectors where they're underrepresented," she said.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop said the resources offered at Operation Grow are critical and added that this money would support women overcoming challenges and help them gain employment.

"For women who have experienced domestic violence and their children, it's so important to build up their self-esteem and their confidence in providing the job opportunities that are provided here at Operation Grow. We all know there's a huge labour shortage in our own region as well, so if we can give them the confidence to step up and move into the community, that's what the work here at Operation Grow is doing," she said.

In addition to HTH, nine other locations within Ontario will also receive funding as part of a $6.9 million investment.