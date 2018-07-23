

CTV Barrie





Police say an OPP officer arrested a man Monday morning while he was breaking into a home in Midland.

Early Monday morning OPP officers were called to Elizabeth Street in Midland, following reports of a man breaking into a home.

Police say the man broke into the home and assaulted three men inside before an officer found him and arrested him.

The suspected was then treated for injuries he allegedly received while breaking into the building. Simcoe County Paramedics brought the man to Georgian Bay General Hospital. The three other men suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect is a 37-year-old man from Powassan, Ontario. He is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, mischief and assault.