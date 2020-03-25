BARRIE -- Midland opened an appointment-only COVID-19 assessment centre on Wednesday.

The staff at the King Street centre will be able to see up to 80 people per day.

Officials say that by late this afternoon, more than 35 people had been assessed with 10 tested for the virus.

The clinic will not accept walk-in patients to eliminate lineups and maintain physical distancing.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 705-529-1025, or by calling Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.

A screening tool will determine if the need is there to head to the centre. Not every patient will require testing.