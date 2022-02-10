Midland, Ont., man invents unique hockey stick to make the game more inclusive

Donavon Quackenbush is changing the game of hockey to be more inclusive.

The retired Midland resident invented a device to help young skaters, seniors, and those with special needs or visual impairments hit the ice.

He calls it the Block Hockey Stick.

Quackenbush said it allows more motion than a typical hockey stick and combines the concept of shuffleboard and ringette while safely keeping pucks on the ice.

Quackenbush has been volunteering as a skating coach at the Penetanguishene Skating Club for the past several years. Last November, he decided he wanted to find a way to teach young kids how to skate better.

That's when Block Hockey was born.

"The entire story revolves around a little three-year-old motoring around the ice. But I quickly realized it's good for a whole lot of other people. The amazing thing is I started doing a little more testing, and I realized that it's basically for all ages," Quackenbush said.

Sundae Brown, head coach of the skating club, said she has already noticed a difference in her skaters, who have been using the sticks for two months.

"The block hockey sticks have already proven themselves to be an effective training aid. They help skaters, especially the young ones, with balance, speed, hand-eye coordination, confidence. And most important, the kids have a lot of fun."

Young girls at the Penetanguishene Skating Club use Block Hockey Sticks invented by a retired Midland, Ont., man. (Catalina Gillies/CTV News)

Quackenbush builds the sticks in his backyard workshop.

The former electronics engineering technologist makes each stick at a 45-degree angle, using various old hockey, ringette and sweeper broom handles.

"These are all 100 per cent handmade. I think they're great but what they do is absolutely incredible."

He said he plans to have a company manufacture them so that skaters across the country have access to the sticks.

"I'm looking into a least a couple of companies in Canada because the whole idea is to have these built and make them available. That's the ultimate goal."