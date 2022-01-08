Midland, Ont. man faces charges after crashing into OPP cruiser

A Midland, Ont. man faces several charges after he crashed into an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser in Tiny Township Thursday morning.

The vehicle belonged to an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment who was outside his cruiser investigating a single-vehicle crash on Simcoe County Road 6 between concession roads 6 and 8.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. when a vehicle carrying two occupants on Simcoe County Road 6 hit the police cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The 33-year-old driver is charged with careless driving, driving while suspended, two counts of using unauthorized plates, failing to register plates and driving without insurance.

He was released from custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

The passenger is also charged with failing to comply with his probation order. He was also released and will appear in court on Feb. 17.

The involved vehicle is impounded for 45 days.