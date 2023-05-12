Midland motel owners fined for fire code violations

Two motel owners in Midland face hefty fines for violating fire codes.

In a release issued on Friday, the Town of Midland reported the owner of the Manor Residences Inc., operating as Shamrock Motel, was fined $5,000 for failing to maintain the smoke alarms in the property's suites following a January inspection that found there were no smoke alarms in any suites.

The town also said the owner of the Midland Comfort Inn was found guilty of wedging open doors or barriers in the building that should have been closed to prevent the spread of fire.

The authorities inspected the property and gave the order to fix the problem, but when they came back for a follow-up inspection, they found that the doors were still being propped open, resulting in a $1,475 fine for the owner.

"Unreported or unknown fire code violations in publicly accessible businesses can leave patrons and guests unaware and vulnerable to dangerous situations should a fire break out in these establishments," the town noted in the release.

In both cases, the owners will also have to pay fees and a victim surcharge, a requirement of the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.