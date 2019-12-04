BARRIE -- An early morning fire at a motel in Midland on Wednesday sent one person to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews battled the blaze at the Knights Inn on Yonge Street around 6:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to a second-floor hotel room, but several rooms sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

The lone occupant in the room where the fire started managed to escape, while other guests evacuated when the alarms sounded.

The owner and a maintenance worker tried in vain to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but fire officials say it's not considered suspicious.