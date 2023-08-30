Midland mayor and town officials confront rising concerns over 'drug houses'
Midland's mayor hosted a town hall on Wednesday with bylaw officials, the fire department, the OPP, and residents after several complaints about 'drug houses' in the community.
"This is stuff that's going on in what used to be a very nice, quiet and comfortable neighbourhood. Now, it's turned into a nightmare. It's just not fun anymore," said Susan Mizuno, who has lived in her Midland neighbourhood for 25 years.
"The people that visit that house are probably people with addictions, and people with addictions are often desperate. Desperate people will do desperate things. So, of course, I'm afraid for my safety. I'm afraid that my property is going to get stolen or damaged," added Shelley Nicholls, who is approaching a decade in her home.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
At Wednesday's meeting, stakeholders reminded locals that the root of this issue is not a simple fix or unique to Midland but one they are trying to address.
"There are approaches we can take that maybe we're not doing really well at right now to try and help the people that are experiencing homelessness or help the people that have addiction issues. And most importantly, help the neighbours who through no fault of their own need to coexist with people that are struggling," said Mayor Bill Gordon.
In a historically quiet neighbourhood, one house labelled as problematic was boarded up by its landlord to keep evicted tenants and others out after complaints by neighbours of violence, drug abuse and prostitution.
"It's really uncomfortable. It's really unnerving. We are constantly watching to make sure nobody is in our yard, nobody is messing around with the vehicles or whatever," said Mizuno.
"There were drug buyers parked on the corner. There was some guy going down the street on a bike. There was another guy coming up the street. I didn't want to walk my dogs surrounded by those people. So no, I don't feel safe here anymore," explained Nicholls.
The mayor lamented some potential solutions' limitations.
"Currently, the province has a moratorium on us allowing or even wanting to pay for more police dedicated to Midland. We just can't do that."
He urges residents to keep reporting complaints to build a stronger case as they seek a solution that may not simply be a more significant police presence — acknowledging that they are just one of five zones covered by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.
"The responsibility for a building and its property and the people that are in it belong to the landlord. Many of those don't live in our community, so we need to hold them more accountable and responsible," exclaimed Gordon.
Midland town council is in the process of organizing a community safety symposium for October 19 at the North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre, where stakeholders and community members can discuss the issue of drugs and crime.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Caught on cam: Rare weather phenomenon 'St. Elmo's Fire' seen in Florida as Hurricane Idalia touches down
The state of Florida was met with all sorts of weather conditions as Hurricane Idalia touched down, one of which was an extremely rare phenomenon known as St. Elmo’s Fire.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
-
Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia
There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. CTV News Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'
A Quebec man who was acquitted of harassing his next-door neighbour in a dispute over safety, is now suing the Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec Crown (DPCP), for what he calls 'malicious prosecution.' The case made headlines in Mach when the judge determined someone the middle finger is a 'God-given' right that belongs to all Canadians.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges
The leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year -- but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers.
Toronto
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Kitchener
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after outcry
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue
A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Sudbury couple says no aid for trial after son murdered in Regina
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive support to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
-
Chronic break-ins has Sault business owner at his wit’s end
Repeated vandalism of a Sault Ste. Marie store has the owner rethinking his business.
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the United States.
Windsor
-
Canada's advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S. long overdue, says Windsor man
It's been seven years since Shaun Gereghty has crossed the land border from Windsor to Detroit — and he said past experiences in the U.S. have left him with no desire to change that anytime soon.
-
'I never expected this': Windsor says yes to Encore, wins $100,000
A Windsor retiree said he started shaking with excitement when he learned he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
Don’t let mosquitoes kill your long weekend buzz, health unit cautions
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents the risk posed by mosquitos remains, even if it feels like summer is slipping away.
Calgary
-
‘Not alright’: children’s advocate says new report reveals worsening living standards for Canadian kids
Quality of life for Canadian kids is getting worse by some counts according to the sixth annual ‘Raising Canada’ report.
-
Bragg Creek search for human remains sees radar and K9 unit used
Police officers have been searching the land along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, for the past few days looking for possible human remains.
-
Calgary police seek to return pilfered property to rightful owners
Two arrests and a bevy of charges later, Calgary police have some stolen jewelry they would like to return.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon on track for record year for homeless encampments
The City of Saskatoon is calling on the province to step in and help with a growing housing crisis as the city experiences a record amount of homeless encampments.
-
MLA Don Morgan says protection of students is 'paramount' following pronoun policy protest
MLA for Saskatoon Southeast Don Morgan says that supports and protection of children in schools is "paramount" following backlash against the province's new pronoun policy.
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle multiple fires overnight
It was a busy night for Saskatoon’s fire department. They were called out to three significant fires Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Evidence Edmonton mosquito plague could've been tamed by aerial spraying inconclusive: experts
It's hard to tell if the absence of an aerial spraying program led to plague of mosquitoes early this month in Edmonton, say city pest experts.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after man had nose broken during arrest: ASIRT
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
Vancouver
-
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Surrey Police Service officer tried to get special treatment after drunk driving traffic stop: OPCC
The Office of British Columbia's Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered a review of the case of a Surrey Police Service officer it says asked to be let off when he was caught driving while impaired.
-
Mountie who pleaded guilty to 2020 assault of UBCO nursing student receives conditional discharge
A B.C. woman is raising concern after the Mountie who assaulted her during a 2020 wellness check received a conditional discharge—a sentence the victim has described as "a slap on the wrist."