BARRIE, ONT. -- When Jose Costa scanned his instant lottery ticket, he says he was surprised to learn he was a big winner.

"It's definitely not something I expected," said the 51-year-old Midland man.

Costa won $250,000 with the Instant 24 Days to Celebrate ticket he purchased at the Esso Waverly Service Centre on Highway 93 in Wyebridge.

The construction worker said while he's happy with the win, he has no immediate plans for the money.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is capping the number of in-person prize claims because of the government-issued lockdown measures in Toronto, where the prize centre is located.

Winners of over $50,000 can call 1-800-387-0098 to find out about prize claim options. OLG says that lottery wins under $50,000 can continue to be submitted by mail.