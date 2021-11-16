Midland man tagged for stunt driving on County Road 93

Barrie, Ont. -

A Midland man got a lesson on the recently increased driver's license suspensions and vehicle impoundments after police say he was clocked speeding 100km/h over the limit in Penetanguishene.

According to provincial police, the driver was travelling north at 160km/h from the new roundabout on Simcoe County Road 93 into the town on Saturday night when an officer stopped him.

Police say the area is a posted 60km/h zone.

The 29-year-old man's driver's license was immediately suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14.

Police say the man was also charged with excessive speed, stunt driving, and using an unauthorized plate.

He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused was released at the scene with a court date scheduled in January.