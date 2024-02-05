Midland man hospitalized after knife attack

A man is in a GTA hospital after being attacked with a knife-like weapon.

Police received a panicked 911 call, sending them to Marshall Road in Midland on Sunday at about 2 a.m.

The 49-year-old victim was suffering from significant stab wounds.

Emergency services treated the man and brought him to a local hospital, but he was later transported to a GTA hospital for treatment of his serious wounds.

Police arrested a youth at the residence, and he has been charged with aggravated assault under the Youth Justice Act.