Midland man hospitalized after knife attack

    A man is in a GTA hospital after being attacked with a knife-like weapon.

    Police received a panicked 911 call, sending them to Marshall Road in Midland on Sunday at about 2 a.m.

    The 49-year-old victim was suffering from significant stab wounds.

    Emergency services treated the man and brought him to a local hospital, but he was later transported to a GTA hospital for treatment of his serious wounds.

    Police arrested a youth at the residence, and he has been charged with aggravated assault under the Youth Justice Act.

