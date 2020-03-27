BARRIE -- A Midland man is facing multiple drug-trafficking and weapons-related charges after police raided a home on Galloway Boulevard early Friday morning.

Officers claim to have seized cocaine, methadone, drug trafficking paraphernalia, two illegal weapons, a crossbow and cash during the search of the residence.

The 45-year-old man is charged with eight offences, including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has been released from custody with a June court date.