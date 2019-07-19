

CTV Barrie





A Midland man is facing multiple firearm charges after an alleged incident involving firearms in cottage country.

Provincial Police say members of the OPP Marine Unit and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry responded to the area of Roberts Island just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a complaint of shots being fired.

Upon investigation, a 36-year-old man has been charged with careless use of firearm and careless storage of firearm.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 12.