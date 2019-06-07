

Provincial police say they seized weapons, money and drugs during a search of a Midland residence.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says they found several illegal weapons along with four handguns, a taser, and a military-type air rifle when they searched the house on Tuesday.

Officers also say they seized cocaine and pills worth $2,500 and more than $5,000 in cash from the Galloway Street residence.

Police arrested a 31-year-old Midland man. He faces more than 30 drug and weapons-related charges and is being held in police custody.